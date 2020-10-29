Free PlayStation Games List for PS Plus Subscribers Revealed by Sony, and It Is Impressive

Sony is keeping up the hype building up to the official launch of the PS5 console, with a new piece of update every other day. The latest in Sony’s line of information is the revamped list for Sony PS Plus subscribers, and it has revealed the much awaited list of free games that will come with the PS Plus subscription for both the old PS4 guard, as well as the new bunch of Sony PS5 users. Impressively, the list of games that lie ahead for PlayStation gamers in the coming months include major titles such as God of War and The Last of Us from Sony’s in-house Worldwide Studios, and the likes of Batman: Arkham Knight from third party developers.

The full list of games from Sony Worldwide Studios that are being added to the PS Plus collection include Bloodborne, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Infamous: Second Son, Ratchet and Clank, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us (Remastered), Until Dawn and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

ALSO READ | Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S: Comparing Prices, Variants & More

From third party game developers and producers, the list of major games that PS Plus subscribers will get to play on their new Sony PS5 console for free include Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Monster Hunter: World, Mortal Kombat X, Persona 5 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The list features some of the all-time favourites, which would particularly please casual gamers. For instance, those who keep being stuck at work and only occasionally switch on their consoles would take heart from their PS Plus subscription that finally, they would get to play a game such as Batman: Arkham Knight (adjudged the Game of the Year in 2016) without splurging a high cost. Alongside these major titles, as always, the Sony PS Plus collection will also spew up a host of indie titles, many of which often end up being far better than just being an obscure, little-known space filler in Sony’s free games list.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console is expected to launch some time in mid-November in India, after it finally received clearance from a bizarre trademark dispute. The Sony PS5 costs Rs 49,990 in India, while more price conservative users may wish to consider the PS5 Digital Edition, which premieres at Rs 39,990 in India.