English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French-Chinese Climate Satellite Set For Launch
A Long March 2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 0043 GMT to enter orbit 520 kilometres (323 miles) above the Earth, according to China's State Administration of Science.
French-Chinese Climate Satellite Set For Launch (photo for representation, image: Kyodo/via REUTERS)
Loading...
The first Franco-Chinese satellite was launched into orbit on Monday to study ocean surface winds and waves around the clock, better predict cyclones and improve scientists' understanding of climate change.
A Long March 2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 0043 GMT to enter orbit 520 kilometres (323 miles) above the Earth, according to China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.
The 650-kilogram (1,430 pound) machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.
The satellite is fitted with two radars: the French-made SWIM, which will measure the direction and the wavelength of waves, and China's SCAT, which will analyse the force and direction of winds.
The data will be collected and analysed in both countries.
A Long March 2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 0043 GMT to enter orbit 520 kilometres (323 miles) above the Earth, according to China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.
The 650-kilogram (1,430 pound) machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.
The satellite is fitted with two radars: the French-made SWIM, which will measure the direction and the wavelength of waves, and China's SCAT, which will analyse the force and direction of winds.
The data will be collected and analysed in both countries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- I Was No Longer Indispensable at Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Tanushree Dutta Strongly Reacts to Rakhi Sawant's Allegations, Calls her 'Uncouth' and 'Perverted'
- Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Appointed Brand Ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena Outlets
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...