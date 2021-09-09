From GT Master Explorer to X9 Series, List of Realme Smartphones Coming To India Soon

In just a few years of its launch in the Indian market, Realme has established itself as a key player in the Indian mobile market despite tough competition from bigger brands. The company created alot of buzz because of its aggressive pricing and is know known for offering products loaded with features at an affordable price. With new product launches almost every quarter, Realme has some interesting products to offer in its lineup. The latest entrants have been the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i, which were introduced by the company on September 9. These budget-segment phones are expected to increase the competition in the market and prompt other manufacturers to come up with new products.

But these aren’t the only phone’s in Realme’s kitty and we can expect a few more launches from the manufacturer in the upcoming months. Here we look at some of the probable launches of Realme in the Indian market.

Realme GT Master Explorer

The first name in this list is of Realme GT Master Explorer edition which is expected to fire up the mid-range flagship segment. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor, the phone is expected to arrive with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of storage option. The camera duties on this smartphone will be performed with a triple camera ( 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) rear setup and a 32 MP shooter on the front. The Realme GT Master Explorer will sport a 6.55 inches AMOLED display with resolutions of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Rumours suggest that the phone could be introduced in India in October 2021 at a price little over Rs 30,000 mark.

Realme 9

The most awaited launch from the Chinese manufacturer is the launch of Realme 9 which could come to the Indian market by the end of this year. The phone will be replacing the Realme 8 that was introduced earlier this year. While there is little information available about its specification, Realme 9 is expected to arrive with 5G connectivity, a high refresh rate AMOLED display and high-end processor for better performance.

Realme GT Neo

The Realme GT Neo is expected to arrive with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz Refresh rate. Managing the performance of this phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with a primary camera of 64 MP along with 8MP and 2 MP shooters. On the front, Realme GT Neo will have a 16 MP selfie shooter. Expected to arrive at Rs 20000 price point, the phone should get a 5G network support.

Realme GT 2

Another phone of the GT series, the Realme GT 2 is rumoured to be launched this year. The phone is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 890 SoC along with a list of interesting features. The camera on the device might sport a 108MP. We expect more details about them to surface in the upcoming days.

Realme X9 Series

The Realme X9 series phones — X9 and X9 Pro — could also see their launch in the Indian market soon. The Realme X9 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and the X9 Pro may getSnapdragon 870 SoC. While the pricing for X9 is expected to be ranging between Rs 22,800 and Rs 28,500, the X9 Pro might be placed at a slightly higher price bracket between Rs 28,500 and Rs 34, 200.

