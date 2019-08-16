From Triple Cameras to MyBuddy, Here are the Top Features of the HTC Wildfire X 

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC had exited the Indian market last year, but it recently made a comeback with a new smartphone, the HTC Wildfire X. The new Wildfire X is being offered in two variant, one with 3GB RAM with an introductory price of Rs 10,999 and a 4GB RAM variant worth Rs 13,999. The models will be available on Flipkart for purchase from August 22, 12 pm onwards and will be available for 1,000 cheaper as an introductory offer.

Here are the top features of HTC Wildfire X:

The Wildfire X comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display and with a resolution of 720 X 1520 pixels. It has a full-screen waterdrop-style notch display with a front camera. The back features a laminated plastic with a glossy finish, giving it the appearance of glass. The Wildfire X boasts a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The basic model sports 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the higher range phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also sports a hybrid SIM card slot, allowing one to expand the storage using a microSD card.

The new smartphone features a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 12-megapixels and is paired with an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens allowing 2X zoom. An 8X hybrid zoom feature is also available. The third camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies as well. The Wilfire X comes with a 3,300mAh battery with standard 10W charging feature. It also has dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as well. Finally, the HTC is also bundling MyBuddy accessory with the phone, allowing it to be easily tracked in case it is lost or stolen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.