From WhatsApp to Google Maps, Here are Four Ways to Share Your Location on Mobile

Location-tracking features have always been controversial. While there are people, like mothers or spouses, who swear by it, stating that it helps to keep a tab on their wards or family, it is criticized for allowing law enforcement agencies to monitor people’s movements or advertisers to connect people’s online activities with their real identities.

While careless use of location tracking technology could hurt one’s privacy, when used thoughtfully, it can be a powerful and efficient communication tool. From sharing location when meeting someone to letting parents or partners know your whereabouts, location tracking has its fair share of benefits. Here are four ways to share your location on mobile:

1. Sharing location on WhatsApp

Go to the WhatsApp conversation where one wants to send the location. Tap the attach button and then go to 'location'. Whatsapp determines your location, following which one needs to tap 'send your current location' and the address will be entered into the conversation.

2. Sharing location on Facebook Messenger:

You will see the GPS location symbol on the right side of the message box. When Facebook prompts you to turn on location for Messenger tap “turn on”. Following this, whenever you send messages they will be tagged with your location.

3. Sharing location with SMS:

Location data can be shared on message too. Go to the conversation within which you wish to share a location, hit the 'paper clip' icon and tap location. You can then search for a location, or hit the GPS button to locate where you are automatically. When you hit "send" the recipient will receive the Google Maps ID for your location.

4. Sharing location using Google Maps:

Enter Google Maps and find the location you want, then press and hold on the area of the map which you wish to send. The Google maps red “pin” icon will drop onto the map, with the address below. Tap the address and the “save” or “share” options will become available. Tao share to send it to someone.

There are various apps like Find My Friends, Life360 Family Locator and Glympse that help in tracking and locating on mobile as well.