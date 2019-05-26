Fujifilm GFX100 is a 102-Megapixel Medium Format Camera with $10,000 Price Tag

Upgrading on the already fantastic GFX50 announced a couple of years ago, Fujifilm has unveiled its latest medium-format camera, the Fujifilm GFX100. As the name suggests, the camera uses a new, 55mm medium-format sensor that can shoot 102-megapixel photographs, as well as bringing 4K video recording to the medium-format range.The Fujifilm GFX100 represents multiple firsts for the industry and medium format cameras in general. For one, its 102-megapixel sensor has the highest output resolution in a commercially available mirrorless camera. Secondly, it is the first medium format camera (or any camera featuring sensors larger than 35mm full frame ones) to feature phase detection autofocus, with 3.76 million phase detection pixels that Fujifilm claims covers 100 percent of the sensor area. It also gets five-axis in-body image stabilisation that achieves a claimed 5.5-stop image stabilisation, as per CIPA rating. Lastly, the Fujifilm GFX100 becomes the first medium format camera to support 4K 30fps video recording and output, along with some ultra high resolution uncompressed video output when hooked up with external recording media.So, what does this mean for users? First of all, with the GFX100 bearing a medium format sensor, the camera is understandably geared for professionals. The 102-megapixel sensor's ultra high resolution output is meant for niche use cases that demand upscaled printing, such as collector's edition magazine posters and full-scale outdoor billboards. The camera is powered by the Fujifilm X-Processor 4, along with native ISO support of ISO 100 to 12800. Coupled with the full-sensor phase detection autofocus, the GFX100 can produce 16-bit RAW image files for ultra-high colour accuracy, fidelity and dynamic range.To aid the ultra-high resolution shooting, the 5.5-stop image stabilisation is in place to prevent vibration parallax from creating disruptions in sharpness. To add to that, the mechanical shutter unit along with the sensor has spring suspensions to prevent micro-distortions from shutter shocks, when shooting.For video professionals, the Fujifilm GFX100 is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, along with processing uncompressed video output of 10-bit 4:2:2 files to an external recorder through the HDMI port on the camera. It also integrates Fujifilm's famous film simulation modes, along with F-Log Rec 2020 for integrated logging.Fujifilm has also added versatility by packing all of this in a compact, magnesium alloy body that is only slightly larger than a standard full-frame camera. At $9,999 (~Rs 7,00,000), the Fujifilm GFX100 is quite pricey, but going by how medium format cameras go, it is quite well priced. The camera goes on sale in USA on June 30, and as of now, there is no word on its India pricing and availability. Given that Fujifilm had launched the GFX50 in India, professionals may expect to see it in India at some point in future.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)