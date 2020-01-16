Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Launch May Happen Soon as Company Files for Registration

Fujifilm has seemingly filed to register their upcoming instant camera, dubbed the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11. The update has come via the generally super-reliable camera watcher Nokishita, who spotted Fujifilm's registration filing for the Instax Mini 11 instant camera. With registration applications typically coming right before the launch of a product, expectations around the internet is that Fujifilm is quite close to launching the upgrade to its instant camera lineup, which has been headed by the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 since 2017.

There is no further information on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, so we don't quite know what to expect from it. However, given the change in times, some additional digital controls may be on the cards for what is practically one of the best (and last remaining) Polaroid and instant photography cameras in the market. The Mini 9 did not offer many drastically different features over its predecessors, one of which was the Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic that I had once used quite extensively. Fujifilm's Instax cameras are a sheer delight to use for the novelty they represent, and make for a great casual camera to own, or even to gift.

Fujifilm has also done well to price its Instax range cleverly, thereby appealing to kids, and parents of kids who wish to either inculcate a hobby, or simply engage their kids with a funky new toy that does not induce digital addiction. The Instax Mini 9, for instance, presently sells in India for just Rs 3,799, and given how the market isn't exactly clamouring for instant print cameras today, we can safely expect the Instax Mini 11 to be priced near that range — maybe at a slight premium, at best.

Fujifilm continues to put its focus on the mirrorless camera segment, with an ever growing lineup of APS-C sensor mirrorless cameras that was joined by the entry level Fujifilm X-A7 in India. While cameras in the entirety are facing the heat from the smartphone industry, the market is still there for dedicated cameras. In fact, many have claimed that smartphones have helped grow the interest in photography, and going forward, it remains to be seen whether Fujifilm manages to grow its business in markets like India, where the likes of Sony, Canon and Nikon hold fort.

