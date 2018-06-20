Fujifilm Launches Retro-Style Camera in India

Imaging technology company Fujifilm on Tuesday launched its retro-style mirrorless digital camera "X-A5" in India for Rs 49,999. The camera comes with a 180-degree tilting rear liquid crystal display (LCD) screen, built-in Bluetooth, 24.2MP Advanced Photo System type-C (APS-C) sensor, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), extended battery life and a faster image processing engine."'FUJIFILM X-A5' is an affordable solution to provide a refined photography experience among amateurs, particularly designed for Instagrammers and for those who consider photography as a lifestyle," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said in a statement.Other features of the camera include a newly-developed compact wide-angle zoom lens and new user interface, film stimulation modes and a broader range of video functions with 4K capabilities."FUJIFILM X-A5" is the smallest and lightest mirrorless digital camera within the "X Series" zoom lens kit, the company claimed.The camera is available in brown, pink and black colours on Amazon India.