Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless APS-C Camera Launched In India; Features 8K RAW, IBIS And More

Japanese imaging giant Fujifilm has launched the Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera, which will join the existing X Series line-up in India. The new Fujifilm X-H2 is the first APS-C camera to support 8K/30P Apple ProRes internal recording and features a 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor.

Fujifilm X-H2 New Features

The fastest shutter speed for the electronic shutter has increased by 2.5 stops from the previous 1/32000 sec to 1/180000 sec thanks to the usage of the new sensor. This allows for users to open the aperture wide open without blowing out the exposure and needing an ND filter to expose properly.

The Fujifilm X-H2 features In-body Image Stabilization (IBIS), which allows for Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function to capture 20 frames in a single shutter press.

For video, the X-H2 allows users to film in 8K 30P in 4:2:2 10-bit color for up to 160 minutes. The camera also oversamples 8K footage into a 4K for sharper details.

Using external recorders from the likes of Atomos and Blackmagic Design, users can record videos in 8K as ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW in 29.97 fps, drastically ramping up production quality. For less demanding workflows, Fujifilm has added F-Log and F-Log2 as well.

In comparison to current models, the new high-resolution sensor includes more phase detection pixels, which improves the capacity to achieve AF-S focus on a subject with high-frequency subject. Users can quickly and precisely autofocus in scenarios where AF-S is frequently used, as when taking landscape and portrait photographs.

Additionally, an enhanced AF prediction algorithm that was newly created for the X-H2S is included in the X-H2, enabling consistent focus even while utilising AF-C.

During movie recording, the X-H2 now has a focus meter as an MF support, enabling more accurate focus adjustment. Additionally, it may be utilized in conjunction with focus peaking.

Fujifilm X-H2 Specifications

For the EVF, the Fujifilm X-H2 features a 5.76-million-dot EVF with 0.8x magnification, allowing for up to 120 fps and the 1.62 million-dot vari-angle LCD can be used to film from difficult angles.

The camera also has 79 weather-sealed locations with high resistance to moisture and dust.

Fujifilm X-H2 comes with a CFexpress Type B memory card slot along with one UHS-II SD memory card slot.

Fujifilm X-H2 Price and Availability in India

The Fujifilm X-H2 camera is priced at Rs 1,99,999 for the body only, and users can also opt for a kit-lens + body package that includes the FUJIFILM X-H2 and XF16-80mm F/4 R OIS WR lens, which retails at a combined price of Rs 2,44,999.

Both body-only and kit-lens combo are now available to purchase in India.

Commenting on the product portfolio expansion, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “At Fujifilm, it is our goal to persistently evolve and innovate in the field of optical devices and imaging solutions. With the launch of a new high-end globally acclaimed product, the X-H2, our aim is to redefine the consumer experience by providing them with state-of-the art technology that can cater to the versatile demands of the consumers. The camera series is a testament to our dedication and passion for ‘NEVER STOP’ innovating and providing the best to our consumers.”

Read all the Latest Tech News here