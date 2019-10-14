Fujifilm X-T100 for Rs 29,990 on Amazon is a Great Deal For Camera Enthusiasts

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is underway, and while we have been uncovering deals on budget smartphones (such as the Samsung Galaxy M10s and the Mi A3), streaming devices, laptops and televisions all the way through, the latest deal that caught our attention is the Fujifilm X-T100. Long regarded as one of the best crop sensor camera on overall terms by camera critics and photographers alike, the Fujifilm X-T100 is now selling at a full Rs 10,000 off from its MRP, to cost just Rs 29,990 on Amazon India right now. According to us, this is likely one of the best deals ever for the amateur photographer, or even an undergrad film school student.

At Rs 29,990, the Fujifilm X-T100 brings to the table a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, coupled with a hybrid on-sensor autofocus system. The camera can produce 6fps continuous shooting with AF/AE-lock, as well as record videos in either 4K at 15fps, or 1080p at 60fps — a sweet-spot setting that can be used very well for strategic slow motion videography. Other features include a 2.36-million dot OLED viewfinder (with 0.62x magnification), a 3-inch articulating touchscreen LCD display, and native ISO range of up to ISO 12,800.

The bigger draw for any buyer here would be Fujifilm's legendary film simulation modes that are present here as well, and bring to life some of Fujifilm's legendary film rolls from its heyday, such as Provia, Velvia, Astia, Chrome and more. You also get in-camera filters for quick, quirky edits, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for remote smartphone functionality and quick file transfers. At 448 grams, the Fujifilm X-T100 is light, but this comes at the cost of the lack of a full HDMI port for uncompressed video output, and no in-camera stabilisation (which, to be frank, will not be found in any camera within this pricing).

With battery life rated for 100 minutes of continuous video shooting, or 430 frames of still photography, the Fujifilm X-T100 is one of the best entry-segment cameras of all time, made sweeter by a discount of 25 percent over its MRP. If you are a budding photographer or videographer, and are looking to make the move beyond your smartphone and on to a dedicated camera, the Fujifilm X-T100 is your camera to buy.

