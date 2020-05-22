Fujifilm X-T4 India Launch on May 25, Adds Stabilisation to Revered Mirrorless Lineup

Fujifilm India is set to launch its latest mirrorless camera in India, the Fujifilm X-T4, on May 25. The premium mirrorless camera was launched globally in February this year, and comes about a year and half after the X-T3 was launched in India. Among major improvements, the Fujifilm X-T4 brings the much awaited in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) to the critically appreciated camera lineup, as well as a swivelling LCD display at the rear to make shooting a more flexible process.

The key improvement here is the in-body stabilisation, which was so far missing from the Fujifilm X-T range. With the X-T4, stabilisation with select X-system lenses can go all the way up to 6.5 stops, which is the maximum stabilisation possible in a camera body. Standard image stabilisation on other lenses can go up to 5 stops. This is further combined with an option for digital image stabilisation, which would crop the frame by 10 percent.

Other benefits that the Fujifilm X-T4 will bring include a swivelling LCD display that is also richer in resolution. While standard video recording will remain at 4K 60fps, slow motion videography will now peak at 240fps, up from 120fps. Regular Fujifilm users will also note a new, one-touch control to switch between stills and movie shooting modes, and even the settings will preserve your parameteres between stills and videos. This will ensure that users do not need to keep fiddling with settings as they switch between photos and videos. Reports state that while the integrated headphone jack is now gone, Fujifilm will pack a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter that can be used by videographers.

With the X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor and Fujifilm's fourth generation X-Processor 4 image processor at hand, what now remains to be seen is how Fujifilm prices the camera in India. Its previous generation, the Fujifilm X-T3, was launched at an MRP of Rs 1,17,999, and presently retails at a shade below Rs 95,000. As a result, the price of the Fujifilm X-T4 may not see any significant increase from its predecessor. Further details will be unveiled via a YouTube live stream at 12PM on May 25.