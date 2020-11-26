News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Fujifilm's GFX100 Can Be Turned Into a 400-Megapixel Camera Via a Firmware Update

Fujifilm GFX100

Fujifilm GFX100

Fujifilm says that images can be created that “faithfully reproduce nearly every detail” and “achieve optimal image quality with 400 megapixels of resolution.”

Fujifilm's GFX100 is a 102-megapixel DSLR camera that is capable of taking some incredibly detailed picture. THe Japanese company is now taking that to another level as with the help of a new firmware and a technique called Pixel Shift Multi-Shot, the GFX100 will be able to capture 400-megapixel images. Yes, you read that right. To bring the 102-megapixel capabilities to 400, the Fujifilm GFX100 captures 16 separate RAW images to snitch them together into a single 400-megapixel images.

To accomplish this feat, the Fujifilm GFX100 uses a combination of its 102-megapixel sensor and an in-body stabilisation technique. The in-body stabilisation moves the sensor in 0.5-pixel increments while capturing 16 separate RAW images. Fuji's new Pixel Shift Combiner software then snitches those RAW image together to create a single 400-megapixel digital negative image. According to reports, a 400-megapixel image rakes roughly 200MB of space when compressed into a JPG file. The more dense and detailed an image is, the more time-consuming it will be to upload it anywhere and edit it.

It is also not known as to what the usage of a 400-megapixel image is. Fujifilm says that the feature makes a lot of sense for cultural preservation work where those images can help archivists and restorers go about their work. For others, if you own a $10,000 camera, might as well download the latest Firmware from Fujifilm's website. The new feature can also be used to facilitate capture capability when using Pixel Shift Multi-Shot. Fujifilm says that images can be created that “faithfully reproduce nearly every detail” and “achieve optimal image quality with 400 megapixels of resolution.”


