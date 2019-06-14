Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Fujifilm's Latest Instax Mini LiPlay Camera Can Record Audio With Your Pictures

According to FujiFilm, this sound feature will allow people to record a voice message or other audio if they wish while snapping a picture.

New York Times

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
After recently introducing the 102-megapixel GFX100 medium-format camera, Fujifilm has now unveiled new Instax Mini LiPlay instant camera in a press release on Wednesday, June 12. Releasing today on June 14, the Instax Mini LiPlay camera is priced just at $160, which is approximately Rs 11,000. With that price, come many updated and surprising features, which are sure to leave the fans of instant camera happy. For instance, the new Instax Mini LiPlay Instant Camera comes with a rear LCD screen along with sound recording capability, integrated filters and frames, smartphone printing and remote shooting capabilities.

The most exciting feature introduced by Fujifilm is to add audio to the captured memories. According to FujiFilm, this sound feature will allow people to record a voice message or other audio if they wish while snapping a picture. It will then save that audio content and QR code will be embedded on the printed photo. On scanning the QR code, one can listen to the audio recorded in the camera.

Talking about other features, the Instax Mini LiPlay comes with a 1/5 type CMOS primary colour filter image sensor, with an output picture resolution of 2560 × 1920 pixels.

The camera also comes with an internal memory that supports 45 images at a given time. It also supports micro SD/micro SDHC memory cards, where a person can store almost 850 images in a 1GB memory card.

It also features a 2.7-inch TFT colour LCD monitor, with a built-in battery that can last to up to 100 printed images on a single charge. The LiPlay camera measures at 82.5 mm × 122.9 mm × 36.7 mm and weighs 255 grams. It will be available in three colours - Stone White, Elegant Black and Blush Gold.

