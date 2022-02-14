Full List Of 54 Banned Chinese Apps In India: Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, Tencent Xriver And More

The Union government has decided to ban 54 China-specific apps in India owing to a national “security threat." This is the fifth major event where the government put a blanket ban on Chinese apps, first, the being in June 2021 where TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and 56 other Chinese apps were blocked. According to news agency PTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country’s security. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.

Ahead of the official release from the government, Bar and Bench has released the list of 54 apps. These include:

1 Garena Free Fire- Illuminate

2 Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

3 Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4 Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

5 Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ

6 Music Plus - MP3 Player

7Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8 Video Player Media All Format

9 Music Player - Equalizer & MP3

10 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11 Music Player - MP3 Player

12 CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13 Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14 Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

15 APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16 Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17 Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

18 Nice video baidu

19 Tencent Xriver

20 Onmyoji Chess

21 Onmyoji Arena

22 AppLock

23 Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24 Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25 DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support

26 Dual Space - 32Bit Support

27 Dual Space - 64Bit Support

28 Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support

29 Conquer Online - MMORPG Game

30 Conquer Online Il

31 Live Weather & Radar - Alerts

32 Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33 MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34 Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35 Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan

36 Lica Cam - selfie camera app

37 EVE Echoes

38 Astracraft

39 U Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40 Extraordinary Ones

41 Badlanders

42 Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43 Twilight Pioneers

44 Cute: Match With The World

45 SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46 CuteU Pro

47 FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup

48 RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

49 MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50 RealU Lite -video to live!

51 Wink: Connect Now

52 FunChat Meet People Around You

53 FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video

54 Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Other Garena Free Fire versions are also not available on Google Play and Apple App Store. A possible reason for the disappearance of Free Fire could be that PUBG Mobile’s developer Krafton has initiated a lawsuit against Garena for infringing copyrights.

