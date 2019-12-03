Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Fully Patched Android Smartphones Being Targeted by Bank Thieves

As per Statista, android smartphones running versions six to ten are amongst the most vulnerable to these malware attacks.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fully Patched Android Smartphones Being Targeted by Bank Thieves
Image for Representation

Researchers have said that fully patched Android phones are being exploited by malicious software that is designed to drain the bank balance of the users who install it. The malicious apps under the garb of being genuine and legitimate apps are trusted by users. These apps then ask for permission from them to carry out sensitive tasks such as recording audio or video, taking photos, reading text messages or phishing login credentials. Users who choose to go ahead and click on ‘yes’ are then compromised, said a report.

According to Statista, such cases are most serious in versions 6 to 10, which amount to a total of 80 percent of android phones that are being used worldwide. The report also stated that a group of researchers also claimed that a total of 36 applications were found spoofing users. These apps also included variants of the BankBot banking Trojan and have been repeatedly found infiltrating the Google Play Store market.

This is the third time that BankBot has bypassed the vetting and security protocol of Google Play Store. It had entered the official Android marketplace in April. However, the report has also mentioned that a lookout representative from Google has denied the presence of any of the 36 apps on Google Play Store.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram