Future iPhones Could Have The Same Charging Cable as Android Smartphones
Another potential advantage is that MacBook Pro users will be able to connect their iPhones to the MacBook without having to purchase an extra cable.
Photo for representation. (image: News18.com)
Apple has been known to have a unique approach when it comes to charging ports. But soon things could be a little different. Recently leaked pictures show a prototype of an Apple 18W charging brick which has a USB-C connection. This is similar to the charging devices seen on some of the newer Android smartphones.
One of the advantages of having a USB-C cable is that of faster charging when compared to previous USB connectors. USB-C also allows the connectors to be inserted from both ends. Another potential advantage is that MacBook Pro users will be able to connect their iPhones to the MacBook without having to purchase an extra cable. It also allows for faster data transfer.
However, there are still a few questions to be answered when it comes to the shift to USB-C. It remains to be seen if the new iPhones would be compatible with the current Lightning connectors. If they are indeed compatible, users would be able to use their older cables but if this is not the case, the shift to a new cable may just be inevitable.
Apple has not commented on the leaked pictures yet but it will be interesting to see, nevertheless, what happens next with the next generation of Apple chargers.
