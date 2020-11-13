Future Pixel Phones to Not Offer Free Unlimited Google Photos Backup? Google Says No!

Google has announced that the unlimited storage option on Google Photos will come to an end next year - from June 1, 2021, onwards to be precise. The software giant has also announced that the current Pixel phones are exempted from this development and will continue to enjoy free unlimited storage on Photos platform even beyond the June 1, 2021 deadline. However, it appears that the rule only applies to the current Pixel models and not the future Pixel smartphones like Pixel 6 or Pixel 5a - whatever the company might call it. Notably, Google has now confirmed this to Android Police that future Pixel phones won't have free Google Photos backup, even with the regular "high-quality" option.

As a result of the new development, Google will provide 15GB of free data with each Google account that would include files from Google Photos, Gmail, Drive, and more. Until now, at least Google Photos allowed free unlimited storage of photos and videos. The announcement over the limited Google Photos storage on the new Pixel phones would be a blow to several fans, who not only prefer the smartphones for stock Android experience but also premium Google services. Meanwhile, the software giant has said that all high-quality photos and videos backed up on Photos platform from non-Pixel smartphones before June 1, 2021, are exempted from this change and will not count toward the Google Account cloud storage usage. Similarly, Google Pixel devices such as the original Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 5 series will continue to function the same way, and users can enjoy unlimited Google Photos backup.

Users who want to use hassle-free services provided by Google can simply avail the Google One subscription that is available in India for starting Rs 130 per month (100GB storage). There's also a Rs 650 Google One plan that includes 2TB storage along with other benefits like access to Google experts, option to add family members, and more. However, those users who already have subscribed to plans elsewhere like One Drive cloud storage, there's an option to export photos and videos stored on Google Photos. You can either transfer it to another cloud storage platform via Google Takeout or download the traditional way directly from Google Photos.