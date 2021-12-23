Future Samsung Phones May Ditch Android for This Operating System

Samsung may be working towards replacing the Android operating system on its devices with Google’s long awaited open-source operating system Fuchsia OS. Earlier in May this year, leaked information claimed that it was “very possible" that the electronics company would adopt the new platform. The leak (via PhoneArena) did not reveal on what devices Samsung would use Fuchsia but it was believed that the company replacing Android with the new open-source OS on smartphones was highly unlikely. However, tipster who goes by the name Dohyun Kim on Twitter, claimed that the company might be bidding the giant operating system adieu to welcome brand new Fuchsia OS.

What is Fuchsia OS?

Fuchsia OS, named after the colour of a vivid-purplish flower, is Google’s vision for a single operating system for all devices irrespective of their form factors. The platform is expected to be highly updatable tackling one of the biggest problems Android is facing – outdated devices. Moreover, the OS is being designed to offer the users a seamless experience even when they are switching their devices. Although, the publicly available emulator offers a rudimentary interface. Past demonstrations have shown Fuchsia OS running on smartphones in which the home page is completely ditched for faster app switching. The tech giant has been working on the project since 2016 and has also released its update on Google’s first-generation smart display device Nest Hub.

Samsung’s decision to ditch Android and give Google’s new open-source operating system can be seen in the context of growing relations between the two companies. In May this year, Google and Samsung merged Samsung’s Tizen OS and Google’s Wear OS into a unified wearable platform. Samsung, if it chooses to adopt Fuchsia over Android, might give the developing OS the headstart it needs.

The leak claims that it might take a few years before the replacement takes place. Samsung’s involvement with the brand new OS became clear when the company started contributing to the open-source project run by Google.

