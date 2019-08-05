Gaana Offering Instant App Preview Through Google Play Store

Music streaming app Gaana, in partnership with Google Play Store, launched an instant app for music lovers on Monday for those who want to experience the app without downloading it. Android users can now simply click on the try now button on Gaana's Play Store page to enjoy a native app experience, the company said in a statement.

"It's heartening to be the first music app in the world to host an instant app experience. This launch is a part of our company-wide focus on product innovation that introduces a wider section of the country's online population to music streaming, and it's already reaping rewards," Prashan Agarwal, CEO Gaana said. "We have registered a five per cent surge in app installs per day as more people are realising the convenience of being able to listen to their favourite songs anytime anywhere even before they download our app.

"Our team is working on many more first-of-its-kind products that would help us invite an entire generation of first-time users into the world of music streaming," he added. The new instant app aims to offer users a taste of all major functionalities of the main app like browsing for songs/playlists, trending music, search on entire 45 million libraries and listening to songs. The 2.5MB size of the instant app is just 15 per cent of the main app and makes it the perfect option for those using entry-level smartphones with limited internet availability.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.