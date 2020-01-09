Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Galaxy Fold 2 May Feature Snapdragon 855 SoC, Launch on February 11

Previous rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Galaxy Fold 2 May Feature Snapdragon 855 SoC, Launch on February 11
Previous rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside.

Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy Fold 2 along with Galaxy S11 on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claims that the upcoming foldable phone may be powered by Qualcomms Snapdragon 855 chipset, instead of the rumoured latest Snapdragon 865. The device is also expected to feature 10MP front-facing camera, which could be the same as the one found on the Galaxy Note 10, news portal GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Famed leakster Ice Universe had earlier claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic. The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable, which some have dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2. Ice Universe had earlier also shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2.

The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram