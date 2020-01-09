Galaxy Fold 2 May Feature Snapdragon 855 SoC, Launch on February 11
Previous rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside.
Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy Fold 2 along with Galaxy S11 on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claims that the upcoming foldable phone may be powered by Qualcomms Snapdragon 855 chipset, instead of the rumoured latest Snapdragon 865. The device is also expected to feature 10MP front-facing camera, which could be the same as the one found on the Galaxy Note 10, news portal GSMArena reported on Wednesday.
Famed leakster Ice Universe had earlier claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic. The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable, which some have dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2. Ice Universe had earlier also shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2.
The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.
The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.
