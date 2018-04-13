Galaxy J2 Pro A Budget Smartphone With no Data Access Launched

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday launched a mobile phone without data access which is aimed at students who want to avoid distractions during examinations. The Galaxy J2 Pro is conceived as a basic version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy range, with different technical features, Efe news reported. The J2 Pro does not have access to the 3G and 4G data networks, although it can be connected to the internet on WiFi networks.It is also equipped with front and rear cameras and a high-resolution five-inch screen. The model is targeted at students to avoid exam distractions caused by permanent connection to the network and elderly people who do not use the internet regularly, according to a Samsung statement. The phone has launched at 1,99,100 won ($185) in South Korea, and with a promotional scheme for students which allows them to exchange it for a high-end model after exams finish. Tens of thousands of students take the university exams that are usually held in November. The exams are considered so important that South Korea streamlines public transport and deploys law enforcement agencies during the period.To recall, Samsung India has announced the launch of a new variant of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be now available in a Burgundy Red colour variant. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 49,990 from April 13 onwards at all leading retail stores. Samsung has also announced an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000 along with the smartphone. With the launch of Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy S8 will now be available in a total of four colour options, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Burgundy Red.