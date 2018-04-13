English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Galaxy J2 Pro A Budget Smartphone With no Data Access Launched
The Samsung J2 Pro does not have access to the 3G and 4G data networks, although it can be connected to the internet on WiFi networks.
Galaxy J2 Pro A Budget Smartphone With no Data Access Launched (photo for representation)
South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday launched a mobile phone without data access which is aimed at students who want to avoid distractions during examinations. The Galaxy J2 Pro is conceived as a basic version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy range, with different technical features, Efe news reported. The J2 Pro does not have access to the 3G and 4G data networks, although it can be connected to the internet on WiFi networks.
Also Read: Samsung Rewards Now Available For Samsung Pay Users in India
It is also equipped with front and rear cameras and a high-resolution five-inch screen. The model is targeted at students to avoid exam distractions caused by permanent connection to the network and elderly people who do not use the internet regularly, according to a Samsung statement. The phone has launched at 1,99,100 won ($185) in South Korea, and with a promotional scheme for students which allows them to exchange it for a high-end model after exams finish. Tens of thousands of students take the university exams that are usually held in November. The exams are considered so important that South Korea streamlines public transport and deploys law enforcement agencies during the period.
Also Read: Microsoft: Digital Transformation to Add $154 Billion to India's GDP by 2021
To recall, Samsung India has announced the launch of a new variant of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be now available in a Burgundy Red colour variant. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 49,990 from April 13 onwards at all leading retail stores. Samsung has also announced an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000 along with the smartphone. With the launch of Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy S8 will now be available in a total of four colour options, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Burgundy Red.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Rewards Now Available For Samsung Pay Users in India
It is also equipped with front and rear cameras and a high-resolution five-inch screen. The model is targeted at students to avoid exam distractions caused by permanent connection to the network and elderly people who do not use the internet regularly, according to a Samsung statement. The phone has launched at 1,99,100 won ($185) in South Korea, and with a promotional scheme for students which allows them to exchange it for a high-end model after exams finish. Tens of thousands of students take the university exams that are usually held in November. The exams are considered so important that South Korea streamlines public transport and deploys law enforcement agencies during the period.
Also Read: Microsoft: Digital Transformation to Add $154 Billion to India's GDP by 2021
To recall, Samsung India has announced the launch of a new variant of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be now available in a Burgundy Red colour variant. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 49,990 from April 13 onwards at all leading retail stores. Samsung has also announced an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000 along with the smartphone. With the launch of Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy S8 will now be available in a total of four colour options, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Burgundy Red.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|9
|12
|38
|1
|Australia
|64
|48
|50
|162
|2
|England
|29
|33
|32
|94
|4
|Canada
|13
|30
|20
|63
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Scotland
|8
|13
|18
|39
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|6
|5
|4
|15
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|12
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|3
|5
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
- CWG 2018: Athletes Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan Sent Home For Suspected Doping
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners