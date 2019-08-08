Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event was not just about the Galaxy Note 10 phones. In fact, it was a lot more, and absolutely in tune with the times. Samsung Electronics and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have confirmed that they will be working together to push forward and raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals. In fact, Samsung will be releasing a Global Goals application, which will be preloaded on the new Galaxy Note 10 Phones, and will be made available for other Samsung smartphones soon.

The new ‘Samsung Global Goals’ app will give Galaxy smartphone users more information about each of the 17 Global Goals, and let them support the measures or causes that mean the most to them. Users will have the option to donate directly to the Global Goals via the UNDP website, or donate to the Global Goals by interacting with the in-app advertisements. This would mean that as 100 percent of the advertisement revenue Samsung would have generated will be donated to the Global Goals initiative. This app will be available in 19 languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

In fact, Samsung has also shown off accessories that are Global Goals themed—including a phone cover and a wireless charger.

“This partnership with UNDP and Samsung will not only harness technological innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, but will mobilize the next generation of global citizens to take action and achieve the goals together. Only with a joint effort by everyone – private sector, civil society, and people across the world – can we truly have impact and change the world for the better,” says Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. “Now more than ever, we have the potential to use the power of technology to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Our partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide Galaxy users with easy, impactful ways to learn about the Global Goals and support the causes important to them so we can collectively make a difference,” says DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics.

The United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development back in September 2015, also known as #Envision2030. The 17 goals include No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

