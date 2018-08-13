Galaxy Note 9 Battery is Completely Safe, Says Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh

The Galaxy Note 9 is now out and it comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which has once again got people talking about how reliable is the battery. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in 2016 due to batteries catching fire, and many instances of explosions were reported that year. Samsung Mobiles CEO DJ Koh had to clarify that the Galaxy Note 9's battery is completely safe. In an interview with The Investor, Samsung CEO DJ Koh said that “the battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore.” Koh believes the Galaxy Note smartphones will continue to evolve further down the road, seemingly suggesting a possible Note and Galaxy S Plus merger that has been rumoured recently.Samsung identified the root cause of the problem soon after discontinuing the Galaxy Note 7. It has since adopted additional safeguards to ensure that something like that doesn’t ever happen again. The Galaxy Note 9 has the largest battery ever on any Galaxy smartphone. The 4,000mAh battery is unquestionably one of the biggest selling features of this handset and Samsung wants customers to know that it’s completely safe.The Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The model with 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage costs Rs 84,900 in the country. The smartphone is up for pre-orders till August 21 online and offline.