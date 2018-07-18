Galaxy Note 9 Live Images Leaked Online And Could Hint at New Colour Options

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 and prior to its release, much is already known about the device, courtesy Internet. A plethora of leaks surrounding the smartphone has been doing the rounds, including a supposed "Review" by a Russian blogger who somehow managed to get his hands on the device before its launch. Now Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted through a press image leak. The image was shared on Twitter by Evin Blass, along with the text ‘S-Pen ?’. In the image the front and the back of the Galaxy Note 9 can be seen, alongside the revamped S Pen. As you can see from the image shared by Evan Blass, the bottom of the S Pen has the same colour as the back of the phone to make blend within the overall design. The front panel of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 featured on the render doesn't show any major differences from what we have seen on the Galaxy Note 8. However, the new S Pen sits alongside the frontal view of the handset shows an attractive Gold colour view.In a recent report, a Chinese source has come up with the claims that the Galaxy Note 9 S-pen will come with Bluetooth functionality. While this was also mentioned in the review by Eldar Murtazin, the latest piece of information also mentions a music playback support for the S-pen through the Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it is speculated that the S-pen will also double up as a music controller and a selfie-timer on the Galaxy Note 9.The Note 9 might arrive with a slightly thinner bezel, Infinity Display and supposedly the same buttons and ports as seen before: volume and power buttons on the left, dedicated Bixby button on the right. Users not ready to lose their wired headphones will be happy to see that the 3.5mm jack port is likely to stay on the base, alongside the microphone, USB Type C port, speaker and silo for the ejectable S Pen.The back is where the design seems to have been reworked. Note 9 have its fingerprint scanner below the camera module, which suggests that there won't be an under-display fingerprint scanner.As for other expected specs, nothing has been confirmed although multiple tech blogs are expecting the device to be powered by the latest Samsung Exynos 9810 or upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, depending upon the region. As for the cameras, chances are that the Galaxy S9 will lend its latest rear-camera setup to the Note 9, offering better low-light performance and the ability to record slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second (at 720p resolution).