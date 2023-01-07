Galaxy S23 Unveiling Set for February 1, Samsung Columbia Accidentally Confirms Date

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series is rumored to be launching in February, but the date for the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event has yet to be revealed by the South Korean tech giant. However, recent misstep by Samsung Columbia may have accidentally revealed the event’s date as February 1.

This recent development is in line with earlier speculation, and leaks when the tipster known as Ice Universe said that the Galaxy Unpacked event may take place on February 1, 2023.

According to Samsung’s official Colombia website, via 9to5Google, the event is slated for February 1st.

Samsung Columbia’s teaser for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series also offers a glimpse of the new camera design, with images of leaves and lilacs in the corner hinting at the rumored color names that have recently leaked, and if the recent leaked renders are to believed, the S23 series models may retain the S22 Ultra-style lens system, with reminiscent back design to back it up.

And according to the leaker, SnoopyLeaks, the S23 and S23 Ultra may come in Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green and Phantom Black colorways.

This may be it:Cotton FlowerMisty LilacBotanic GreenPhantom Black pic.twitter.com/bnRVIb5ZhI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumored to have a 200-megapixel camera, according to sources including Ice Universe. While Samsung has not yet confirmed this feature, multiple reports lend credibility to the rumor.

It has been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

