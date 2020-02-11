Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
Galaxy Z Flip to Ship 2.5 Million Units, Claims Samsung: Is the Estimate too Steep?

Samsung has so far failed to meet its target of shipping 1 million Galaxy Fold units, raising skepticism on the Galaxy Z Flip's shipment estimates.

IANS

February 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders. (Image: WinFuture)
South Korean tech giant Samsung expects to ship around 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip foldable display phones this year. According to Korea Herald, some industry sources said the South Korean tech giant is preparing to roll out an initial batch of 500,000 units of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip that is anticipated to be unveiled at its "Unpacked" event on Tuesday in San Francisco. Recently, a report claim that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295.

The pricing is significantly lower than the $1,500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is driven by the outdated Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. Earlier, the device made its way to China's 3C certification database, revealing it is coming with a 15W charger in the box. The device from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number which matches previous certification exploits.

It may feature a 6.7-inch tall aspect ratio display that can be folded and unfolded vertically. The phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera. The device will be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea. Ice Universe had also earlier claimed that the upcoming fold may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic. The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for the Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable.

