Gallery Go Launched as an Alternative to Google Photos, With Machine Learning Capabilities
With a download size of just 10MB, Gallery Go is now available on the Play Store for Android users.
In its quest to bring in new and updated services, Google has recently rolled out a lightweight edition of Google Photos. At the Google for Nigeria event, the tech giant has introduced its new Gallery Go app, providing an alternative to Google Photos app that’s designed to work offline.
With most of the features familiar to Google Photos, Gallery Go has some additional features such as the ability to automatically organize photos, powerful editing tools, and auto-enhancement. Best of all, Gallery Go does all this while taking up a fraction of the space as Photos.
Talking about the launch, David Lieb, product lead of Google Photos, wrote on Twitter, “We designed Gallery Go to include some of the best features from Google Photos, which is now used by more than 1 billion people every month.”
2/ We designed Gallery Go to include some of the best features from @GooglePhotos, which is now used by more than 1 billion people every month.— David Lieb (@dflieb) July 24, 2019
With a download size of just 10MB, Gallery Go is now available on the Play Store for Android users. In fact, as stated by Google, the recently launched app is aimed at first-time smartphone users who don't have access to high-speed internet or cloud backup solutions.
The app does wonders to your photos by auto-enhancing your pictures and applies filters if need be. Moreover, Gallery Go is designed to work offline while occupying lesser space on the phone. The app will organize photos of people, such as collating all your selfies in one location. The new app is available to download in the Play Store. However, to run it, a user needs a device that’s running Android 8.1 Oreo or higher.
