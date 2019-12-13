The Game Awards 2019 Winners: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Control and Others

The Game Awards 2019 has taken place last night, on December 12, bringing the curtains down on the colloquial oscars of the gaming world for the year. While most nominations were in line for a close contest, and the heavyweight titles did not disappoint, indie studio ZA/UM's quirk and vastly engaging Disco Elysium was the biggest winner of the night. The title took home four trophies including the fresh indie game title, indie game of the year, and two heavyweight titles — best role playing game, as well as the best game narrative of 2019. The game of the year title went to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the period adventure game with oodles of character.

Activision, its publisher, had a good year itself, with Modern Warfare wrapping up the trophy for best audio design, and Call of Duty: Mobile expectedly taking home the best mobile game title as well. Remedy Entertainment's comeback game, Control, was also regarded as one of the best games of the year, and did justice with multiple nominations in several categories. The studio followed up on the nominations by winning the justly awarded best art direction award for the year.

eSports, one of the biggest buzzwords of the year, was not left behind either, and it was League of Legends that won the best eSports game of the year title, prying it away from the likes of Overwatch, Dota 2 and CS: GO. These formed the key highlights of the best video game titles for 2019. For those interested in the full list of who won which award, here's our full list of awardees, and as such, games that you must try to get your hands on, in case you haven't already.

Game of the year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best original score: Death Stranding

Best narrative: Disco Elysium

Best audio design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best art direction: Control

Best community support: Destiny 2

Best fighting game: Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Best strategy game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Best action game: Devil May Cry 5

Content creator of the year: Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Games for impact: Gris

Best family game: Luigi's Mansion 3

Best sports/racing game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Best mobile game: Call of Duty: Mobile

Best multiplayer game: Apex Legends

Best ongoing game: Fortnite

Best VR/AR game: Beat Saber

Best character performance: Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff for Death Stranding

Best player's voice: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fresh indie game of the year: Disco Elysium

Best role playing game: Disco Elysium

Indie game of the year: Disco Elysium

Best game direction: Death Stranding

Best action/adventure game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best eSports game: League of Legends

Best eSports coach: Danny 'Zonic' Sørensen of Team Astralis for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Best eSports event: 2019 League of Legends World Championship

Best eSports host: Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere

Best eSports team: G2 eSports for League of Legends

Best eSports player: Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf

