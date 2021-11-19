Game Awards 2021 Nominees Announced, Event to Take Place on December 9

The Game Awards are returning in 2021, and the nominations for this year’s awards have been unveiled, including the six games fighting for the coveted Game of the Year honour. There are several gaming award ceremonies throughout the year, but the Game Awards are usually the most popular, attracting both fans eager to see their favourite titles win and those keen to see trailers and announcements of projects coming out in 2022 and beyond. The event will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on December 9.

First Person games from Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo are among the nominees for the top game of the year award. Among all categories, Deathloop, which got eight nominations, including Game of the Year and Best Narrative, is the clear frontrunner. The time-loop shooter game was followed by Ratchet; Clank: Rift Apart, with six nominations, and It Takes Two, with five nods. Additionally, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil Village are other contenders for Game of the Year.

Visitors to the website can vote for their favourite game in any of the categories. A vote for the “Best Esports Team" can also be casted via the Game Awards’ Discord and Twitter accounts. The Game Awards are scheduled to return for a live, in-person gala after taking place digitally last year amid the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. The Game Awards will also be distributed as a free global 4K UHD webcast to fans worldwide across more than 40 global social, gaming, and video platforms.

The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards:🔵 Deathloop🔵 It Takes Two🔵 Metroid Dread🔵 Psychonauts 2🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart🔵 Resident Evil Village Vote now:https://t.co/57lIOujG5f Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. pic.twitter.com/n5wZFJvNQI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 16, 2021

With its awards, first-look world premieres, and new game announcements, the Game Awards 2021 will be a spectacular celebration of video game culture, including live performances from The Game Awards Orchestra conducted by Lorne Balfe. Last year’s winner, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us II swept seven categories at The Game Awards 2020, including Game of the Year.

