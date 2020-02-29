English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Game Developers Conference 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Game Developers Conference 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

After MWC and CP+ it seems that this year's Game Developers Conference will also be canceled, although the event is expected to now happen in the summer.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
Share this:

The past few days saw participants dropping out of the Game Developers Conference 2020 and soon enough the organisers have announced that the event will be postponed until summer due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks." according to an update from the GDC organizers.

All major global conferences including the Mobile World Congress, CP+, Geneva Auto Show and others have been canceled due to safety concerns.

GDC organizer Simon Carless said in a tweet that attendees who had purchased passes for the conference will get full refunds. No penalties or fines will be charged for canceling hotel rooms reservations within the GDC room block. According to an email received by a GDC attendee said that refunds would be processed in "4 - 6 weeks." To help cover some of the financial damage to individuals, Gamedev.world and others are organizing a fundraiser.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story