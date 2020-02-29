Game Developers Conference 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

The past few days saw participants dropping out of the Game Developers Conference 2020 and soon enough the organisers have announced that the event will be postponed until summer due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks." according to an update from the GDC organizers.

All major global conferences including the Mobile World Congress, CP+, Geneva Auto Show and others have been canceled due to safety concerns.

GDC organizer Simon Carless said in a tweet that attendees who had purchased passes for the conference will get full refunds. No penalties or fines will be charged for canceling hotel rooms reservations within the GDC room block. According to an email received by a GDC attendee said that refunds would be processed in "4 - 6 weeks." To help cover some of the financial damage to individuals, Gamedev.world and others are organizing a fundraiser.