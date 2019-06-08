Game of Thrones Author George RR Martin Reveals Video Game Collaboration

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has “consulted on video game out of Japan,” the novelist recently revealed in a blog post.

An open-world title, the game will give players “various kingdoms to visit and abilities to obtain from killing the leaders of those kingdoms,” according to a Gematsu report.

Rumoured developer From Software— known for the critically acclaimed Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice— has titled the project “GR” for now. The Hidetaka Miyazaki -- George R.R. Martin collaboration will be published by Bandai Namco and officially announced at Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, the report says.

In the blog, Martin said that he is still busy with five shows in development at HBO, two at Hulu and one on the History Channel. Martin also said that he was also involved with feature projects, “some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others.”

He has also “consulted on a video game out of Japan,” he wrote, revealing his hectic schedule.

Martin also revealed that following the culmination of the epic HBO Game of Thrones series, “nobody is retiring anytime soon.” He promised fans to finish his A Song of Ice and Fire saga.

“And I’m writing. Winter is coming, I told you, long ago… and so it is. THE WINDS OF WINTER is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING,” he wrote.