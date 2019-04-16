English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Season 8 Gets Over 5 Million Tweets, Here Are Some of The Best Ones
The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the micro-blogging site said in a statement.
Game of Thrones Season 8 Gets Over 5 Million Tweets, Here Are The Funniest of Them
Loading...
With over five million tweets referring to it, the first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT), that aired Sunday on HBO, became the most-tweeted about episode of the show ever. "The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.
Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," tweeted one user, while another posted: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones."
Another Twitterati posted: "Am I the only one who didn't like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones." "Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones," posted yet another one.
GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.
Bran when people speak about anything other than the White Walkers #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YJS43tb8KI— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) April 15, 2019
Sam: “at least I can go home now that my brother is Lord”— t h o m a s (@thomasjw_123) April 15, 2019
Daenerys:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gFIVJYRBf7
Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," tweeted one user, while another posted: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones."
Another Twitterati posted: "Am I the only one who didn't like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones." "Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones," posted yet another one.
GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
- ICC World Cup 2019 | UAE Integration Crucial for Smith-Warner Comeback: Langer
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results