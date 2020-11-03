Game Over For Company That Made Sony PlayStation 5 Faceplates; All Orders Will Be Refunded

Ahead of the PlayStation 5 sale that starts this month, Sony has taken a legal action against a third-party accessory company called PlateStation5 which was offering custom faceplates for the upcoming gaming consoles. As a result, the UK-based company is forced to cancel new orders for all custom faceplates and offer a refund for previous bookings. The legal notice to PlateStation5 is also a blow to some fans who were expecting new colour options for the PS5 consoles that currently have a single white colour variant. PlateStation5 has also announced on Twitter that the company rebranded itself to Customise My Plates due to trademark and copyright claims by Sony.

"Due to patent and intellectual property issues we will be cancelling all orders and processing refunds," PlateStation5 (now Customise My Plates) on Twitter announced. The company prior to the legal notice was selling custom PlayStation 5 faceplates in various shades and finish for up to $40 (roughly Rs 3,000). At the moment, the website is offering custom PlayStation 5 skins in multiple colour options for $25 (roughly Rs 1,900). The custom skins are also available for the DualShock controllers for $10 (roughly Rs 700).

In a series of tweet, PlateStation5 highlighted that the company has already begun the refund process; however, it might take a few days as it did not expect orders in this volume. The company further told VideoGamesChronicle that it was working with manufacturers in the UK and China to create the custom PlayStation 5 faceplates made from "premium industry-standard plastic" based on the console's official dimensions.

Notably, Sony last month settled a legal hurdle with a Delhi, India-based resident who had filed the first PS5 trademark for the name in the country, therefore delaying its sale. The trademark filed by Hitesh Aswani was opposed by Sony under the Trade Marks Act of 1999, which provides for registration and better protection of trademarks for goods and services. According to a report by The Macko Reactor, Aswani had filed the patent well before the console was even revealed by Sony on October 29, 2019.