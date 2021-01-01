Game Over for FarmVille on Facebook as Web Browsers Say Goodbye to Adobe Flash Player

FarmVille, the farming-simulation game famous among Facebook users, has been discontinued after 11 years. First launched in 2009, the online title that relied Flash Player was shut down on December 31, 2020, after Adobe stopped supporting its antiquated software. Adobe Flash Player also reached the end of the road on December 31 and FarmVille's publisher Zynga stated that its closure on Facebook is a direct result of this development.

Through a series of tweets, Zynga chairman and co-founder Mark Pincus also shared the journey of how the game came to be. The company executive says that the real innovation behind FarmVille was to make it accessible among busy adults in order to provide a platform to invest and express themselves. "It was the first game at scale that leveraged big data, and almost everything inside the game was tested and optimised. FarmVille became a training ground for a generation of entrepreneurs and product managers," he said. FarmVille was inspired by Happy Farm, FarmTown, and other such farming games that had a huge number of daily active users back in 2008 and 2009.

Pincus further adds that the game after the launch on June 19, 2009, was an immediate hit, reaching one million daily active users by the end of its first week. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg had also asked Zynga to send all content of the game for the platform to filter out to reach a wider audience. "FarmVille became the first major game to leverage the news feed as an extension of the core game," Pincus said on Twitter.

Tomorrow, Zynga shuts down FarmVille on Facebook after 11 years. I wanted to share the story of how we created it and why it has played such an important role in the evolution of gaming. 1/x — mark pincus (@markpinc) December 31, 2020

FarmVille's publishers had stopped in-app purchases on November 17 last year and started refund process for other users. The company already offers Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and Farmville 2: Country Escape to Android and iOS users. It will soon launch FarmVille 3 for mobile platforms.