Game Over For Garena Free Fire In India? Not Really, You Can Still Play Free Fire Easily

If you love to play Garena Free Fire on your smartphone then the recent ban on the game in India may make you unhappy. But there are two versions of the game– Free Fire - Illuminate and Free Fire Max. While Apple has taken down both the versions of the game from the App Store, Google has just removed Free Fire - Illuminate. Also, the servers are not yet taken down and you may be able to play the game for some time at least.

For Samsung smartphone users, there’s good news. Garena Free Fire - Illuminate is still available on the Galaxy Store. Users can still download the game and play it if they want. But it remains to be seen for how long the game will be present on the Galaxy Store because ultimately Samsung may also have to remove it for smartphones to follow the guidelines.

SHOULD YOU FORGET ABOUT GARENA FREE FIRE?

With Garena Free Fire taken down from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, there is no option for players but to stop playing the game in the long run. While Garena has said that it is working to address this situation, it does not seem like there will be an immediate solution. For those who already have the game installed on their smartphones, several users have said that they are seeing a server connection issue and are not being able to play the game.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?

For those who want to continue playing the game, the only option is to download the alternative - Garena Free Fire Max that is still available on the Google Play Store. This game is not available on the Apple App Store, and only Android users have access to Garena Free Fire Max.

Those who use an Apple iPhone can, alternatively, download other similar games like PUBG Mobile’s India version Battlegrounds Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile that offer a similar experience, only taking up more processing power from your smartphone.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Ban: Not Just India, Why Free Fire May Get Banned In Other Countries Too

WHAT GARENA FREE FIRE MAKERS ARE SAYING

The makers of Garena Free Fire have said that they are not based out of China and the game is developed by Singapore-based SEA Limited. While it is not known as to what will happen with the game’s future in the country, Garena Free Fire Max is all that users have for now and that too may be for a little while.

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologise to our users for any inconvenience," Garena said in a statement.

The government on Monday, February 14 banned 54 apps that are said to be based out of China on account of national security. All the 54 apps have been taken down from Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India after the ban.

ALSO READ: Full List Of 54 Banned Chinese Apps In India: Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, Tencent Xriver And More.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.