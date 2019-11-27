Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000

A local court ruled that the game character be returned to its original owner, and rewarded Rs 9 lakh to the player who bought it at a discounted price.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
Image for Representation (IANS)

A Chinese gamer has reportedly sued his friend for sell his video game character worth Rs 10 crore for less than Rs 40,000. Lu Mou, who spent nearly 10 million yuan (approximately Rs 10 crore) on developing and customising a character in the game ‘Justice Online’, gave it to his friend Li Mouscheng for playing. However, Mouscheng, who was feeling “dizzy from excessive gaming”, made a mistake and in an attempt to return the character back to Mou, accidentally sold the customised character on the in-game marketplace NetEase for a mere 3,888 yuan (~Rs 40,000).

A judge at the Hongya County Court of Sichuan Province, before whom the case was presented, ruled in favour of Mou. The judge said that that the game character must be returned to the original owner, along with damages of 90,000 yuan (~Rs 9 lakh) to be awarded to the player who bought the character at the discounted price. The local court also issued a warning to people about the dangers of spending too much time playing video games. The incident happened weeks after China passed a new law that put strict restrictions on gamers in an attempt to combat video game addiction in the country. Children below 18 years of age are now banned from playing more than 90 minutes of games per day on a weekday, and more than three hours per day on weekends and holidays.

Authorities at China's General Administration of Press and Publications said that these measures were meant to protect the "physical and mental health of minors". Regulators cited concerns regarding a significant worsening of near-sightedness in children and young adults and rising online gaming addiction due to increasing usage of mobile phones. Incidentally, the new law also reduced the number of money minors can spend online playing games to 200 yuan per month, rising to 400 yuan for those between 16 and 18 years old.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram