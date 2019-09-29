Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3

Gaming smartphones have become quite popular, thanks to the PUBG Mobile craze and if you love earning that glorious chicken dinner, then you need solid hardware. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is here, bringing some worthy deals on the top gaming smartphones available in the country.

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus launched the second iteration of the ROG Phone in India last week, and the smartphone will go on its first sale on September 30 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The new ROG Phone II comes with improved features and hardware and surprisingly the company has kept a low starting price of Rs 37,999. This is substantially cheaper than the original ROG Phone which launched in India last year at Rs 69,999.

The new smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution. It can go up to 120Hz refresh rate with 1ms latency. Users can also step down to 60Hz or 90Hz modes. The company says that the touch sensor has a sampling rate of 240Hz and with some special optimisations on Android itself, the company has managed to achieve a lower touch latency than the iPhone XS Max. It also supports 10-bit HDR and is rated to offer 108-percent DCI-P3 color space and perfect color accuracy of deltaE < 1.

The handset comes with a glass and metal build with a distinguished gamer-oriented design. You still get the same RGB-lit ROG logo at the back as well. The handset also comes with a bunch of accessories and partnership with prominent game developers.

It is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which comes with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU at 675MHz as well as a minor bump to the CPU speeds. For heat dissipation, Asus has put vents that take away the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. There is also a new AeroActive Cooler II which will be bundled in the box and is claimed to be four times quieter (24dB) and improved cooling on the outside of the device. It can also double as a kickstand.

There is a massive 6,000mAh battery which means that it can last for about 7 hours of non-stop PUBG action. It can also be charged quickly as the phone supports 30W ‘ROG HyperCharge’ using a standard 3A cable along with Quick Charge 4.0. At the back, you get the same cameras as the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6) which includes a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens. At the front there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus is offering an option to switch between a near-stock Android experience and a gaming-focused ROG UI. There are dual speakers on the front with DTS:X Ultra support, and have larger chambers to make them 2.5-times louder than the first-gen ROG Phone. You also get improved AirTriggers which now allow you to rest your fingers on them and will be able to recognise when you press down or swipe over them. Asus has also put two vibration motors, one on the left and one on the right for improved directional haptic feedback. Yes, you get a 3.5mm audio jack and a hoard of accessories including the ROG Kunai Gamepad which is somewhat like the joy-con controllers from the Nintendo Switch. You can either attach the two halves for a handheld experience or attach them together to use them as awireless gamepad. While doing so, you can dock the phone into the WiGig wireless display dock, Pro Dock or the Mobile Desktop Dock to get output on a larger display.

As of now, Asus has introduced an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant which is competitively priced at Rs 37,999. A high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will launch later at Rs 59,999. Sale starts on September 30 with an option of no-cost EMI.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 became the first gaming smartphone from the company to launch India. While the company is backed-up by Xiaomi, it operates as an independent brand in the country.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back there is a 48-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 18W fast charging.

Some unique features of the handset include Liquid Cool 3.0 for better dissipation of heat dissipation. The company also talks about the Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that lets users customise pressure sensitivity on the display to map different controls. There is also a "Ludicrous Mode" that lets you play games at 100 percent CPU power.The company has also worked on reducing the touch response time on the display, stereo audio with artificial intelligence-based noise reduction, an X-shaped antenna design layout and dual-frequency GPS.

The gaming smartphone comes in two colours; Frozen Silver and Shadow Black and features a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch

The handset is offered in two memory variants in India including the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both the handsets will be receiving a flat discount of Rs 10,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999. There will also be an option no-cost EMI as well as up Rs 14,000 smartphone exchange discount.

Nubia Red Magic 3

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia launched the Red Magic 3 to compete with the likes of Black Shark and Asus back in June. The smartphone features the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a giant 5000mAh battery inside with 27W PD fast charging which is said to offer an hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

At the front, there is a 6.65-inch FHD (2340x1080p) Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Users can choose between 60Hz and 90Hz or let the phone decide it automatically. It also supports DC dimming as well which will help in reducing strain with long hours of gameplay. In the camera department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel single sensor at the back and can shoot 8K video and world’s first 1920 fps Super Slo-mo recording. The front camera features a 16-megapixel shooter. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Black Shark 2 as well as DTS 7.1 channel, and stereo box 3D surround sound speakers. The phone runs on Red Magic OS 2.0 based on Android Pie.

The smartphone was launched at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, but will be selling for Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can also get no-cost EMI benefits as well as up Rs 14,000 off when you exchange your old smartphone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.