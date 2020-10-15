Gamers Rejoice! Microsoft's New Xbox UI For Xbox Series X & Series S Is Already Live For Xbox One

There is still a while before you’ll be able to get your hands on the new Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but new Xbox user interface (UI) is already rolling out for the existing Xbox One X and the Xbox One S consoles. This is part of the larger October update for the Xbox One series consoles and the focus is on improving performance across the board as well as unify the layout covering the Xbox mobile apps, the PC interface and what you see on the Xbox consoles. The October 2020 Xbox One Update also adds support for four languages—Hungarian, Greek, Slovak and Czech. All Xbox users now also get access to the Xbox Customer Profile themes, something that Xbox Insiders had access to so far.

It was in August that Microsoft had given a peek at what the company calls the new Xbox Experience. The UI overhaul includes a new dashboard, will load about 50 percent faster when you boot your Xbox than it does in its current iteration and will be almost 30 percent faster to load when you’re returning from a game. Microsoft confirms that Guide, My Games & Apps as well as Settings have all been redone. “The new design includes changes to our tile shape, fonts, and focus indicator across the experience,” says Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal Program Manager, Xbox Experiences. However, Microsoft also says that the changes won’t be drastic and the new UI will retain the familiarity of the one it succeeds.

Microsoft had earlier said they’ll be making under-the-hood changes to improve the performance as well, with improvements to the way memory is used, with the new interface using as much as 40 percent lesser memory, which means more resources are available for apps and games to load faster. The new Xbox Experience will rely on the Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology for making gameplay faster, in terms of launching games on the console.

“The new Xbox look and feel is designed to be faster to use, more approachable and visually appealing. This holiday it will be shared across all Xbox mobile apps, Xbox Game Pass on PC, and of course Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles. Text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand at a glance, and accomplishing your tasks is faster than ever. This includes tile shape, fonts, an updated illustration style, and more," said Chris Novak, Head of Xbox Research & Design, at the time.

Microsoft is also working on a new Xbox mobile app with improvements that enable quicker messaging, access to launch parties along with consolidated notifications that will be synced on the app, the console and the Windows 10 PCs as well.