Games The Shop Valentine's Day Sale: Up to 80% Off on Assassin's Creed, RDR 2, GTA 5 & More

Popular video game store Games The Shop has announced its Valentine's Day sale, which brings huge discounts to over 200 titles for PC. The Games The Shop Valentine's Day sale started on February 9 and will go on till February 21, but not all discounts will last till the last day of the sale, according to Games The Shop. During the Valentine's Day sale, buyers can avail up to 80 percent off on various PC games. The sale has offers across various platforms like Steam, Epic Games, Bethesda Launcher, Rockstar Games Launcher, and Ubisoft Connect titles.

During the Valentines Day sale, more than 200 PC titles will see discounted rates. Some of the most popular titles going on discount are Assassin's Creed, Crew 2, Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and more. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood will be sold at a price of Rs 329 for the Deluxe Edition, a 67 percent discount over its sticker price, Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition will be priced at Rs 937, a 75 percent discount. Further, Far Cry 5 will be available at an 80 percent discount over its sticker price at Rs 599, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition will be available at a 75 percent discount over its sticker price at Rs 1,249. All these titles will see a discounted price till February 19.

Apart from these, GTA 5 Premium Edition will be available at a price of Rs 1,160, as against its original Rs 2,321 sticker price - a 50 percent discount. NBA 2K21 will be available at a 67 percent discount at Rs 1,088, Tekken 7 will is priced at Rs 247, and Red Dead Redemption is priced at Rs 2,143 - a 33 percent discount over its standard price of Rs 3,199.

Death Stranding - a game will go on sale from February 15, will also be available at an offer price of Rs. 2,399 - a 40 percent discount over its sticker price.