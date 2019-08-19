Take the pledge to vote

Gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live: Watch Latest Game Announcements LIVE at 11:30PM IST

Featured titles at the Gamescom Opening Night Live will include Borderlands 3, Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding, FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
Gamescom 2019 is all set to go underway from tomorrow. But, ahead of that, a pre-show live stream will be aired on the internet across the world, starting at 11:30PM IST on August 19. The opening stream, which is being promoted across the internet with #OpeningNightLive, will see host and noted video games journalist Geoff Keighley take the Gamescom stage. Keighley has already taken to Twitter to announce a list of titles that will be a part of his opening night keynote. For everyone interested, tune in to the live stream on YouTube in the video below:

As announced by Keighley, the Gamescom opening night preview will reveal the end game plans for Borderlands 3, while also making a key announcement on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a cult favourite. Video game industry legend Hideo Kojima will also take the stage to show more of his work on Death Stranding, while upcoming video game Disintegration will see the world premiere of its first trailer.

Furthermore, there will be more key announcements including a big reveal of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, more details of (presumably) gameplay for FIFA 20, the preview of the Heat mode on Need For Speed, Gears 5 campaign mode, and more. Gamescom will also see big players such as Bandai Namco, Capcom, Epic Games, Sega and Ubisoft take the stage to make more platform-specific announcements, while Google, the latest biggie in the world of gaming, also has something to show on Stadia.

For everyone waiting with bated breath, Gamescom runs live from August 20 to 24 in Cologne, Germany. Be sure to check in to the booths in case you happen to be around. Else, be sure to watch this space as we bring to you the latest breaking moments live from Gamescom 2019.

