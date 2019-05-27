English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
The gaming industry should be worried. The ICD-11 was first announced in June last year, and has now been presented at the World Health Assembly for adoption by member states.
The gaming industry should be worried. The ICD-11 was first announced in June last year, and has now been presented at the World Health Assembly for adoption by member states.
Loading...
Gaming Disorder is now officially recognized as a disease. In the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization (WHO), gaming disorder is defined as ‘pattern of gaming behavior (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.’ Simply put, Gaming Disorder is what can be constituted as uncontrolled gaming, where a gamer can’t stop playing a video game even if they can see how it is negatively impacting their life and work.
The International Classification of Diseases is the system for listing recognized diseases and disorders, to drive epidemiological research, and for the purpose of health care management and billing, and clinical treatment. In the specific case of gaming disorder, it has been listed in the chapter “mental, behavioral or neurodevelopmental disorders”. This includes gaming on PCs, game consoles and smartphones.
The ICD-11 was first announced in June last year, and has now been presented at the World Health Assembly for adoption by member states. This will come into force from January 2022. ““The ICD is a product that WHO is truly proud of. It enables us to understand so much about what makes people get sick and die, and to take action to prevent suffering and save lives,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, had said at the time of the release of the ICD-11.
Gaming Disorder is serious. Japanese news outlet Nikkei had earlier reported the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare estimates which suggests that an estimated 930,000 people in the country are impacted by Gaming Disorder, a number which has doubled in the past five years. And this is just one example. Popular online battle royale games PUBG and Fortnite have seen popularity skyrocket over the past year, which has forced many governments globally to make attempts to ban PUBG, for instance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The International Classification of Diseases is the system for listing recognized diseases and disorders, to drive epidemiological research, and for the purpose of health care management and billing, and clinical treatment. In the specific case of gaming disorder, it has been listed in the chapter “mental, behavioral or neurodevelopmental disorders”. This includes gaming on PCs, game consoles and smartphones.
The ICD-11 was first announced in June last year, and has now been presented at the World Health Assembly for adoption by member states. This will come into force from January 2022. ““The ICD is a product that WHO is truly proud of. It enables us to understand so much about what makes people get sick and die, and to take action to prevent suffering and save lives,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, had said at the time of the release of the ICD-11.
Gaming Disorder is serious. Japanese news outlet Nikkei had earlier reported the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare estimates which suggests that an estimated 930,000 people in the country are impacted by Gaming Disorder, a number which has doubled in the past five years. And this is just one example. Popular online battle royale games PUBG and Fortnite have seen popularity skyrocket over the past year, which has forced many governments globally to make attempts to ban PUBG, for instance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
- Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
- Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Insists Europe Will Not Block Them, Even as Donald Trump Urges Them to
- Amazon Alexa Announcements Rolled Out to All Compatible Smart Devices
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results