Gaming Industry Witnessed 12 Billion Cyber Attacks in Past 17 Months
One of the reasons why the gaming industry is an attractive target for hackers is that criminals can easily exchange in-game items for profit.
Representational Image.
The gaming industry has become a rising target with 12 billion credential stuffing attacks in 17 months, Cloud delivery network provider Akamai Technologies said on Thursday.
According to Akamai's "2019 State of the Internet/Security Web Attacks and Gaming Abuse" report, the gaming community is among the most lucrative targets for criminals looking to make a quick profit.
During a period of 17 months (November 2017-March 2019), there were 55 billion cases of credential stuffing attacks across all industries.
"One reason that we believe the gaming industry is an attractive target for hackers is that criminals can easily exchange in-game items for profit," Martin McKeay, Security Researcher, Akamai, said in a statement.
"Furthermore, gamers are a niche demographic known for spending money, so their financial status is also a tempting target."
Russia is the second largest source of application attacks, but nowhere to be found in the top 10 target countries while China is ranked as the fourth highest source country, but not among the top 10 target countries.
The majority of the credential stuffing lists circulating on the darknet and on various forums use data that originated from some of the world's largest data breaches, and many of them have SQLi as a root cause, the report added.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Teaser: Prabhas Rides Triumph Street Triple RS in Action Movie Starring Shraddha Kapoor
- Google Pixel 4 Teased Months Before Official Launch, Everything we Know so Far
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!
- Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s