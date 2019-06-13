Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gaming Industry Witnessed 12 Billion Cyber Attacks in Past 17 Months

One of the reasons why the gaming industry is an attractive target for hackers is that criminals can easily exchange in-game items for profit.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Gaming Industry Witnessed 12 Billion Cyber Attacks in Past 17 Months
Representational Image.
The gaming industry has become a rising target with 12 billion credential stuffing attacks in 17 months, Cloud delivery network provider Akamai Technologies said on Thursday.

According to Akamai's "2019 State of the Internet/Security Web Attacks and Gaming Abuse" report, the gaming community is among the most lucrative targets for criminals looking to make a quick profit.

During a period of 17 months (November 2017-March 2019), there were 55 billion cases of credential stuffing attacks across all industries.

"One reason that we believe the gaming industry is an attractive target for hackers is that criminals can easily exchange in-game items for profit," Martin McKeay, Security Researcher, Akamai, said in a statement.

"Furthermore, gamers are a niche demographic known for spending money, so their financial status is also a tempting target."

Russia is the second largest source of application attacks, but nowhere to be found in the top 10 target countries while China is ranked as the fourth highest source country, but not among the top 10 target countries.

The majority of the credential stuffing lists circulating on the darknet and on various forums use data that originated from some of the world's largest data breaches, and many of them have SQLi as a root cause, the report added.

