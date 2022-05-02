Gaming Mouse Pioneer And Razer Co-Founder Robert Krakoff Passes Away At 81

The man behind gaming mouse and co-founder of gaming brand Razer passed away on April 26. Robert Krakoff, also known as the “RazerGuy” played a big role in the development of the gaming mouse and used his co-founded brand Razer to bring one of the first to the market back in 1999.

Razer shared the sad news about his demise on Twitter

We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us.Thank you Rob, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/2HKNcFaOj2 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 28, 2022

Razer Boomslang was the first gaming mouse in the market, and according to The Verge, Krakoff was part of the company that invented the “Opto-mechanical encoding wheel that could track the movement of a mouse at 2000 dpi, which was a higher resolution than what you got on a mouse at the time.

RELATED NEWS PUBG Mobile Publisher Tencent Partners With Gaming Hardware Maker Razer

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone First India Sale Now Live: Price, Offers And Specifications

But even though he played a pivotal role in the birth of the gaming mouse, there’s a reason why his nickname was RazerGuy. When the company that Krakoff was working for went bankrupt in 2011, he decided to continue in the same direction to co-found the Razer brand along with the current Razer CEO, Min-Lian Tan. The Razer brand was born in 2005 and caters to a wide range of gaming products across the globe.

Krakoff was recognised as the face of Razer in the public, as he liked to share his nickname with the Razer products. He also made it a habit of sharing his email ID with every note sent to the Razer customer.

Also Read: Apple Makes Record Revenue In Q1 2022: Here’s How The iPhone Maker Makes Money

Krakoff got married to Dr Patsi Krakoff and they have two children, Scott and Robin. At the age of 81, Krakoff also is a grandpa to 5 grandchildren.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

The gaming accessory market has evolved over the past decade, and now you have gaming smartphones with special tools to enjoy high-end gaming like never before.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.