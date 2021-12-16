Garena Free Fire Is Getting A New Campaign Mode Called New Age: Everything You Need To Know

Garena Free Fire is getting a new campaign that will debut on December 17. The new campaign mode will be called New Age and it will feature a Blizzard-themed set. The website of the game shows a change in the climatic conditions, a new map, and an exclusive ranking system for a Lone Wolf mode. The new campaign will also feature collectibles and other “never-seen" in-game events. “Free Fire’s upcoming New Age campaign will feature a new permanent map, a resource management style activity, a new ranked system for Lone Wolf mode, and multiple rare costumes between 17 December 2021 and 9 January 2022," the developers said in a statement.

The company has also released a small video about New Age campaign on its YouTube channel. “catastrophic blizzard has settled in the new map, Alpine, threatening to freeze everything in it to ice. Amidst the chaos, Team Elite made up of Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr Waggor, have embarked on a quest to deliver an energy core in hopes of warming up Alpine. An unfortunate turn of events struck when a group of villains stole the energy core, leaving the island and all Survivors stuck in the icy-cold winterland. Now, Survivors are left to protect themselves from the imminent threat and danger that awaits them in the cold while they explore the uncharted territories," the website explains the Free Fire New Age campaign.

In the new game mode, there will be a new resource management activity, where survivors will have to manage resources, build base camps, and provide supplies to the citizens of Alpine to protect them from the danger that lies ahead in the blizzard.

Further, the Lone Wolf mode, that will come on December 20 will allow players to enjoy a rerun of both the 2v2 and 1v1 battles in a larger Iron Cage. Lone Wolf battles will also get a new rank system to level the playing field. There is also a snowball feature that allows players to engage in a snowball fight with each other as they prepare for their match.

The developers have asked the players to update their vault with the necessary costumes and items to gear up for the “winter battle of the year." The New Age campaign will also bring rare seasonal items, including exclusive skins and bundles, as well as a new pet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.