Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 1: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem or redemption codes for today, April 1, to offer a variety of free rewards to users. Players can purchase ammunition and gears in-app game, but the redeem codes offer a bunch of free upgrades to help them gain an edge over opponents. Garena used to release redeem codes for Garena Free Fire, but the battle royale action title remains banned in India for security reasons. The Free Fire Max remains available to play, and it is available to download for free on the Google Play app store.

However, Apple iPhone users won’t be able to download the Garena Free Fire Max as the game remains unavailable on Apple App Store following the ban on Free Fire in India in February 2022. Garena’s action titles gained massive popularity after the ban of the original PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in late 2020.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for April 1, 2022, are:

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

Advertisement

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

How to use Garena Free Fire Max 12-digit redemption codes:

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 1, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

As mentioned, the Garena Free Fire franchise gained massive popularity following the ban of PUBG in India in 2020. However, the title now faces stiff competition from PUBG’s new versions, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State, which are available to play in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.