Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 17: Get These Redeem Codes To Win Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are a daily affair now, which make the battle royale game even more lucrative for gamers. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 17 get you free rewards that become your best way of buying ammunition and other gear through the Garena Free Fire Max in-app purchase option. Having these tools gives you an added advantage, something that can help you beat your rivals.

Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. However, Garena Free Fire Max is available for download from the Google Play Store even today. We can’t say the same for Apple users who don’t have the advantage of winning Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 17 for Garena Free Fire Max.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 17, 2022

FC3G HSU5 WI82

FY6T 4GFR BFJU

FX6T SA4R EQD2

F3BN 4R5T YOH9

FOT8 7GYG ARQD

C2VB 3J4R I87F

6V5T RFXV S8NE

MR5L 6OHI 8B7V

Y6TC GXVD BERN

M5LY LH98 DQCV

2B3J RIG8 V76X

5RFS DVBE RNM5

LO6I 8G7V Y6TG

RK5O 6YU9 8HJN

FE5I 8TG7 6VTR

F2RB 6YHG 6C54

SEDF 3V4B 5TG8

7SUQ KI1O 987U

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 17, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire and the Free Fire Max are the battle royale game formats available for mobile users in the country.

It competes with other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG New State that is available in the country.

