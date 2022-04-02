Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 2: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena has rolled out the redeem or redemption codes for Garena Free Fire Max to let players enjoy free rewards. The company allows players to purchase ammunition and gear in-app game, but the redeem codes bring select goodies that let users gain an edge over rivals. Garena also used to roll out redeem codes for free rewards for the Garena Free Fire that remains banned in India. The battle royale action title was banned in the country in February 2022 for security reasons.

Garena Free Fire Max, on the other hand, remains available to play, and new players can download the title from Google Play Store. It is unavailable on Apple App Store following the ban of Garena Free Fire in India. Some reports suggest old Garena Free Fire Max Players with iPhones can still play the title. If you want to check the 12-digit redeem codes for today, April 2, here’s what you need to know.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 1, 2022, ARE:

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

How to use Garena Free Fire Max 12-digit redemption codes:

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 2, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

As mentioned, the Garena Free Fire franchise gained massive popularity following the ban of PUBG in India in 2020. However, the title now faces stiff competition from PUBG’s new versions, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State, which are available to play in the country.

