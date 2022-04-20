Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 20: Use These Redemption Codes and Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains available to play and download in India, and players can use 12-digit redemption codes to enjoy exciting free rewards. These free rewards will help users gain an edge over rivals in the classic battle royal mode. For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max battle royale mode brings 50 players to an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others. The entire map is laden with weapons and gears (even vehicles) that players need to find in order to survive.

If they want a head start at the beginning of each round, Garena Free Fire Max offers the option of ammunition purchase from in-app store. However, the 12-digit redeem codes will give free rewards such as guns, gears, pets, and more. The same redeem codes were also released for its toned-down version, Garena Free Fire. The action title remains banned in India due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on Google Play India, but it not available on Apple App Store following Garena Free Fire’s ban in the country. The company still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 20, 2022

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

FDDF-VVVF-DCDD

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK”.

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

