Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 24: Here Are The Redeem Codes For April 24 That Gets You Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are eagerly awaited almost everyday, making the popular battle royale game even more lucrative for gamers. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24 give you the best chance to win free rewards that help you in buying ammunition and other gear through the in-app purchase option of Garena Free Fire Max.

Having these tools gives you an added advantage, something that can help you beat your rivals.

Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. However, Garena Free Fire Max is available for download from the Google Play Store even today.

We can’t say the same for Apple users who don’t have the advantage of winning Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 24 for Garena Free Fire Max.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 24, 2022

FX2C DF6T HE1N

5M6K YHIU YTDR

F86B 4N5M 6YLH

OI87 Y6T5 SR4A

F6BN 56Y8 76TG

AQB2 NJE7 6T5R

F8VE BRN5 6KYO

9HB8 V76Y TDGN

5M6K YOHO 98K7

F7DC 1V2B N3J4

R7GI U76Y TRSF

V3EB 4N5K T6YH

I87V Y6CD TGE4

FA54 QE1D F2G3

H4JR TGI8 V76C

T7EN 45M6 LY7U

OJ9N B8V7 C6X5

TRED SC7E BNR5

M6LY OHI8 B7MJ

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 24, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK”.

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire Max, the battle royale game format is available for mobile users in the country.

It faces direct competition from other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG New State that is available in the country.

